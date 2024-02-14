HBK CPAs & Consultants Celebrates 75th Anniversary: A Journey of Growth and Innovation

This Valentine's Day, HBK CPAs & Consultants is celebrating more than just romance. The firm is commemorating its 75th anniversary, a milestone that speaks volumes about its resilience and growth in the accounting industry.

From Humble Beginnings to a Top 50 Firm

Founded in Youngstown, Ohio, in 1949, HBK has journeyed from a small-town accounting firm to a Top 50 powerhouse. Today, it boasts nearly 700 employees across 16 offices in five states. This expansion is a testament to the firm's commitment to meeting evolving client needs by offering complementary services.

Strategic Mergers and Expansion

In 2023, HBK took a significant stride forward by merging with Relevant CRM, a firm specializing in marketing, sales, quote automation, and customer relationship management. This strategic move enabled HBK to broaden its service offerings and better cater to clients' complex requirements.

The same year, HBK also merged with Zapken & Loeb LLP, a 70-person CPA firm based in the New York metropolitan area. This merger strengthened HBK's presence in the mid-Atlantic region and further solidified its position as a leading accounting firm.

HBK Solutions: Tailored Expertise for Business Success

HBK Solutions, the firm's infrastructure, has seen substantial growth in 2023. It now provides industry-specific expertise to help businesses tackle operational challenges, enhance competitiveness, and boost revenues.

The firm's comprehensive suite of services now includes business consulting, transactional advisory, risk advisory, business valuations, succession and estate planning, and qualified retirement plan services. These offerings reflect HBK's dedication to delivering holistic solutions to its clients.

Investment in Talent and Technology

In recognition of the importance of human capital, HBK has invested in a talent acquisition specialist. This move underscores the firm's commitment to attracting and retaining top-tier professionals.

Additionally, HBK has implemented a customer relationship management (CRM) platform to enhance communication and collaboration. This technology enables the firm to serve its clients more efficiently and effectively, ensuring they receive the high-quality service they've come to expect from HBK.

Community Involvement

Beyond its professional achievements, HBK is deeply committed to giving back to the community. The firm actively supports various causes, both financially and through volunteer work.

As HBK celebrates its 75th anniversary, it does so not just as a successful accounting firm, but as a responsible corporate citizen dedicated to making a positive impact.

HBK CPAs & Consultants, a firm that has certainly reached such heights, understands this better than most. As it celebrates its 75th anniversary, it stands as a testament to the power of strategic growth, innovative solutions, and a steadfast commitment to client success.