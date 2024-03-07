HBD Seeks Partner for £140M Net Zero Colloco Office Block in Manchester

Manchester City Council has recently greenlighted a groundbreaking project destined to reshape the city's skyline. HBD, the developer behind the ambitious £140m Colloco office block, is now on the hunt for a joint venture partner to bring this 200,000 sq ft, 16-storey marvel to life. Positioned at the nexus of New Quay Street and Gartside Street, the former site of LTE Group's Manchester College is set to undergo a transformative development.

Design and Sustainability at Forefront

At the heart of Colloco's design, crafted by EPR Architects, lies a steadfast commitment to sustainability. The project, with Asteer Planning as planning consultants, aims for net zero status in both construction and operation phases, setting sights on EPC A and BREEAM Excellent ratings. "Colloco will be one of the most sustainable new office buildings in the regional market," asserts Adam Brady, HBD's executive director, underlining the building's allure to high-profile businesses with a keen focus on their net zero carbon commitments.

Boosting Manchester's Business Landscape

Colloco is not merely an architectural feat; it's a beacon for dynamic, forward-thinking organizations. The design prioritizes collaboration, along with the health and wellbeing of employees, promising to be a magnet for businesses eyeing a competitive edge. Arcadis, Curtins, Hoare Lea, and Ramboll round out the wider project team, ensuring that every aspect of Colloco is steeped in innovation and excellence. HBD's broader vision for Manchester includes another significant project, Island, a 100,000 sq ft office development on John Dalton Street, in collaboration with the Greater Manchester Pension Fund.

Setting a New Standard in Office Development

Colloco's pledge to sustainability and cutting-edge design sets a new benchmark in office development, mirroring a growing trend in Manchester. Similar projects, like the redevelopment of M&G’s Aviary, aim for net zero carbon operation and exemplary ESG credentials, indicating a paradigm shift in how office spaces are conceived and constructed. With its blue facade and towering presence, Colloco is poised to not only enhance Manchester's architectural landscape but also its business ecosystem, attracting companies that are as environmentally conscious as they are ambitious.

As Colloco edges closer to realization, its impact extends beyond aesthetics and environmental stewardship. It heralds a future where office developments are synonymous with innovation, sustainability, and a profound respect for the wellbeing of those who inhabit them. With HBD at the helm, Manchester is set to welcome a landmark that embodies the aspirations of a city firmly rooted in the future.