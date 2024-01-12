en English
Finance

Haydn Gittens Takes Helm as Chairman of Trinidad and Tobago’s Integrity Commission

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:18 pm EST
In a significant development for Trinidad and Tobago’s anti-corruption efforts, Haydn Gittens has been appointed as the new Chairman of the country’s Integrity Commission. Gittens, an accomplished banking professional with over four decades of experience, received his Instrument of Appointment from President Christine Kangaloo on January 12, 2024.

A Wealth of Experience

Gittens’ journey to this pivotal role has been marked by a wealth of experience in the financial sector. He has served in a myriad of roles, ranging from market operator to regulator, providing him with a comprehensive understanding of the financial landscape. His career highlights include a remarkable 28-year tenure at the Royal Bank of Trinidad and Tobago and Jamaica, where he ascended to the position of Group Head of Corporate Banking.

Academic and Professional Credentials

Adding to his professional prowess, Gittens’ academic credentials include an MBA from the University of Manchester Business School and an MSc in Accounting. He also holds a BSc in Industrial Management from the University of the West Indies, St. Augustine Campus. Following his stint at the Royal Bank, Gittens served as the General Manager of the Bank of Saint Lucia Limited, further bolstering his financial acumen.

From Securities and Exchange Commission to Integrity Commission

Gittens’ leadership capabilities were further demonstrated during his tenure as the CEO of the Trinidad and Tobago Securities and Exchange Commission from 2017 to 2020. Since leaving the TTSEC, Gittens has remained active, offering his expertise as a Business and Financial Consultant. His appointment to the Integrity Commission marks a new chapter in his illustrious career, and a significant step forward for Trinidad and Tobago’s fight against corruption.

Finance Trinidad and Tobago
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

