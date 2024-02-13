Hawaiian Electric Industries' 2023 Earnings: A Tale of Two Segments and Wildfire Challenges

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc (HEI) reported a dip in consolidated net income for 2023, a stark contrast to the previous year's figures. The decline, from $241.1 million in 2022 to $199.2 million, can be attributed to wildfire-related expenses and the strategic sale of low-yielding securities by American Savings Bank (ASB).

A Tale of Two Segments: Electric Utility and Banking

HEI's primary segments, Electric Utility and Banking, experienced varying fortunes in 2023. The Electric Utility segment, responsible for producing, transmitting, and selling electricity in Hawaii, reported a net income of $194.0 million, a modest increase from $188.9 million in 2022. This growth is commendable, considering the company's commitment to renewable energy sources and grid resilience.

On the other hand, the Bank segment, offering banking and financial services to consumers and businesses, saw a decline in net income. ASB's net income fell from $80.0 million in 2022 to $53.4 million in 2023. This decrease is primarily due to an $11.0 million after-tax loss from the sale of low-yielding securities. This strategic move aimed to reduce high-cost deposits and improve profitability in the long run.

The Impact of Wildfire Expenses

The wildfires that swept across Hawaii in 2023 left a significant impact on HEI's financial performance. The company incurred $14.1 million in after-tax wildfire-related expenses, contributing to the decline in consolidated net income.

Despite these challenges, HEI remains focused on modernizing its generation system and enhancing the resilience of its electric grids. The company's commitment to renewable energy sources is a testament to its dedication to sustainable practices and environmental stewardship.

A Robust Financial Position

Despite the decline in net income, ASB maintains a robust financial position. The bank boasts strong capital, excellent credit quality, ample lending capacity, and liquidity. This financial strength positions ASB well for future growth and allows it to continue providing valuable services to its customers.