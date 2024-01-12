en English
Finance

Harnessing Slower Periods for Financial Planning: A Path to Prosperity

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:28 am EST
In the often chaotic whirl of everyday life, it’s easy to neglect the importance of financial planning. Yet, finance specialists suggest that slower periods, such as summer holidays or less busy work times, can serve as the perfect opportunity to review and refresh personal and family financial strategies. A little forethought and planning could lead to substantial savings and benefits, underlining the importance of seizing these quieter moments to optimize your financial future.

The Power of Timing

One of the key factors in maximizing financial benefits is the careful timing of significant life events. For instance, timing long service leave and retirement can offer tax savings and superannuation benefits. A well-planned transition can significantly reduce the amount of tax paid on superannuation benefits, potentially saving thousands of dollars.

Boosting Super Balances

Another strategy to increase super balances is through salary sacrificing. As a case in point, a 50-year-old could potentially grow their super from $650,000 to around $1.3 million by contributing an additional $5,500 annually for 15 years, assuming a 6.5% growth rate. This strategy relies on making concessional contributions, which are made with pre-tax income. These contributions have an annual cap of $27,500, but unused amounts can be carried forward to increase the cap in future years.

Non-concessional contributions, made with after-tax income, also have a cap, set at $110,000. However, under certain conditions, individuals can bring forward up to two years of contributions for a maximum of $330,000 over three years.

Managing Student Loans and Small Business Sales

Graduates with student loans are advised to pay off their HELP debt before the indexation increases the amount owed. By strategically planning repayments, graduates can avoid being hit with a larger-than-expected debt down the line.

For small business owners, planning ahead for the sale of their business is crucial. Generous capital gains tax (CGT) concessions are available, including a full exemption and allowance to contribute a significant amount into superannuation tax-free under certain conditions. This can potentially save business owners a substantial amount in tax, making it a crucial part of any business exit strategy.

In conclusion, taking advantage of quieter periods to engage in financial planning can yield significant benefits. From maximizing superannuation contributions to strategically managing student loans and small business sales, a little forethought can go a long way in securing a prosperous financial future.

Finance
María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

