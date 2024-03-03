Harland & Wolff Secures Strategic Refinancing Deal with Astra Asset Management

Harland & Wolff, a leading infrastructure and asset management company, announced a significant financial milestone by entering an exclusive term sheet with Astra Asset Management UK for the proposed refinancing of its credit lines. The AIM-traded firm aims to boost its financial flexibility and support its growth trajectory through this strategic move.

Refinancing for Growth

The deal entails refinancing Harland & Wolff's existing debts with Riverstone Capital Partners in full, besides providing additional financing for capital expenditure and working capital needs. Initially set at £70m, both parties aim to elevate the facility to £100m. This financial restructuring is designed to offer Harland & Wolff a more favorable economic position, especially with the potential variations in the Bank of England base rate and market shifts. A two-year credit facility with options for three annual extensions illustrates a commitment to long-term growth and stability.

Strengthening Partnerships

As part of the agreement, Astra will receive 15 million warrants over new shares in Harland & Wolff at an exercise price of 6.2385p each, reflecting a strong partnership between the two entities. This move is not only a financial transaction but a strategic alignment with Astra, a firm that understands the local dynamics of shipbuilding, levelling-up, and energy security in the UK. The expected financial close within four to six weeks marks a promising future for Harland & Wolff in fulfilling its contractual obligations and capitalizing on upcoming opportunities.

Impact and Expectations

CEO John Wood expressed enthusiasm about the new facility and partnership with Astra, emphasizing the significant impact it will have on the company's ability to meet its capital expenditure and working capital obligations. This enhanced financing positions Harland & Wolff to leverage key contracts and projects in the pipeline, promising a bright future for the firm. Despite a slight dip in shares following the announcement, the strategic refinancing deal is a testament to Harland & Wolff's commitment to growth, stability, and its pivotal role in the UK's shipbuilding and infrastructure sectors.

This strategic financing initiative by Harland & Wolff, in partnership with Astra Asset Management, marks a significant milestone in the company's journey towards financial robustness and operational excellence. By securing a more favorable financial footing, Harland & Wolff is well-positioned to navigate the complexities of the market and seize the opportunities ahead, ensuring its continued contribution to the UK's infrastructure and energy sectors.