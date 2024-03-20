Halifax Water Eyes Rate Hike Amid $18M Deficit, Plans $152M in Infrastructure Upgrades

Halifax Water is facing a significant financial challenge with a projected $18 million deficit for the fiscal year 2024-25, prompting the utility to propose rate changes. In a move to manage this shortfall, the utility outlined its comprehensive business plan during a regional council meeting, emphasizing the need for increased rates to cover escalating costs in salaries, gas, debt payments, and ongoing infrastructure projects. Beyond addressing the deficit, Halifax Water is gearing up for a $152 million investment in capital projects aimed at revitalizing the city's water and sewer infrastructure.

Advertisment

Addressing the Deficit: Rate Changes on the Horizon

Acting CEO Kenda MacKenzie highlighted the utility's strategy to tackle the looming $18 million deficit through a rate application to the Utility and Review Board. This decision comes after Halifax Water ended the previous year with a $3.6 million surplus, a stark contrast to the anticipated $2 million deficit. The last rate increase took place in April 2023, underscoring the utility's cautious approach to financial management and rate adjustments.

Capital Projects: A Focus on Infrastructure Renewal

Advertisment

The utility's ambitious $152 million capital expenditure plan is poised to transform Halifax's water supply and sewer systems. Key projects include upgrades to water supply plants, the Cogswell redevelopment's district energy system leveraging heat from wastewater, and the Fairview Cove sewer twinning to enhance capacity. Additionally, the Bedford Mill Cove wastewater facility will see significant improvements, with treatment moving indoors to optimize operations. These initiatives reflect Halifax Water's commitment to modernizing its infrastructure to support the city's growth and environmental sustainability.

Future-Proofing Halifax: Strategic Planning and Resilience

Halifax Water is not only focused on immediate needs but is also looking ahead with its integrated resource plan. This 30-year roadmap for investments seeks to rejuvenate aging infrastructure and accommodate the municipality's booming development. The plan involves meticulous monitoring and forecasting to determine when and how to replace critical components of the water and sewer systems. Furthermore, the utility is addressing the challenges posed by climate change, particularly in managing stormwater and preventing flooding, signaling a proactive stance on environmental resilience.

As Halifax Water navigates these financial and operational hurdles, the proposed rate changes and infrastructure upgrades represent critical steps toward ensuring the utility's sustainability and reliability. While the road ahead is challenging, the utility's strategic planning and investment in infrastructure underscore its commitment to serving the community's needs and safeguarding its resources against future uncertainties.