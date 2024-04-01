HAL Hits Record Revenue of ₹29,810 Crore, Forges Global Partnerships in FY 2023-24

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), headquartered in Bengaluru, has announced a remarkable achievement for the financial year ending March 31, 2024. The defence PSU has not only recorded its highest-ever revenue from operations, surpassing ₹29,810 crore, but also marked significant strategic advancements, including the successful maiden flight of the LCA Mk1A fighter and several high-value partnerships with global and domestic entities.

Record-Breaking Financial Performance

Amidst a challenging year fraught with supply chain disruptions due to geopolitical tensions, HAL has managed to outperform its previous year's revenue, showcasing an impressive growth rate of approximately 11%. This financial milestone is backed by substantial contracts for manufacturing and Repair and Overhaul (ROH), totaling more than ₹35,000 crore. Additionally, the company's order book stands robust at over ₹94,000 crore, with expectations of further major orders in the coming fiscal year.

Strategic Partnerships and Milestones

A significant highlight of the year was the maiden flight of the first production series fighter of LCA Mk1A on March 28, 2024. Strengthening its global partnerships, HAL signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with General Electric, USA, for technology transfer and manufacturing of GE-414 aero-engine in India. This move is poised to bolster the Indian aero-engine manufacturing ecosystem towards self-reliance. Furthermore, HAL's collaboration with Safran Helicopter Engines, France, for the indigenous design and development of helicopter engines, and a contract with Airbus for an MRO facility, underline its commitment to enhancing India's defence manufacturing capabilities and export potential.

Implications and Future Prospects

The record revenue and strategic initiatives undertaken by HAL not only signify its robust performance in the face of adversity but also position it as a key player in the global aerospace and defence sector. These achievements reflect HAL's dedication to innovation, quality, and partnership, setting a strong foundation for future growth and technological advancement. As HAL continues to expand its global footprint, the implications for India's defence self-reliance and export capabilities are profound, marking a new era in the country's aerospace and defence narrative.