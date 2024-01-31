Guyana Stock Exchange Grapples with Modernization Amid Challenges

The Guyana Stock Exchange (GSE), a crucial hub for local financial activities, is grappling with the multifaceted challenges of modernizing its operations, a task that has remained unaccomplished for nearly two decades. A critical impediment to this endeavor lies in the dearth of tier one listings of local public companies, a concern emphasized by GSE Chairman Nikhil Ramkarran.

Trading vs. Listing

There's a significant distinction between companies being listed and traded on the GSE, a point Ramkarran was keen to underline. Interestingly, no local company, even heavyweights like Banks DIH, is officially listed on the exchange. They are merely traded. In an attempt to encourage businesses to list, the GSE has offered financial incentives. Still, such efforts have been met with a lukewarm response, primarily due to the costs, stringent requirements, and intensified scrutiny associated with listing.

An Odd-Lot Market Proposal

Banks DIH's Chairman, Clifford Reis, proposed an odd-lot market as a solution to mitigate the impact of small share trades on company share prices. However, Ramkarran stated that such systems would not be introduced until companies are officially listed, fulfilling all necessary obligations, including fees.

Underfunding and Outdated Systems

Funding constraints further exacerbate the GSE's predicament. A government subsidy, barely sufficient to cover operational costs such as rent and utilities, leaves the GSE bereft of the financial muscle necessary to acquire a modern electronic trading system. Ramkarran also revealed an alarming fact that stockbrokers have not reaped profits from the stock exchange in two decades. The GSE's trading system is long overdue for an upgrade, and legislative updates are urgently required to implement an electronic repository for instantaneous trades.

Call for Support

Efforts to revamp the GSE have not received the requisite support. Despite having put forward proposals and actively sought legislative reforms, the GSE has been left out of the process. Meanwhile, the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GGCI) has reportedly partnered with the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) to establish a second stock exchange in Guyana. Ramkarran is cognizant of this development but raises questions about its governance structure.