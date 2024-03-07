Gulf International Bank Launches Wholesale Branch in Muscat, Boosting Oman's Financial Sector

Gulf International Bank B.S.C. (GIB) marked a significant milestone in its Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) expansion strategy by inaugurating its wholesale banking branch in Muscat, Oman. This move is set to fortify GIB's commitment to Oman as a key market, aiming to enhance its service offerings to the country's top corporates, financial institutions, and government entities.

The branch launch event, held at the Royal Opera House Muscat, was under the patronage of H.E. Tahir bin Salim Al Amri, Executive President, Central Bank of Oman, and witnessed the presence of GIB's Chairman, Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Zamil, Group CEO Abdulaziz Al-Helaissi, alongside other distinguished guests and clients. This development underscores GIB's dedication to contributing to Oman's banking sector by introducing new expertise and diversified financial services.

Strengthening GIB's Presence in Oman

GIB's new wholesale branch in Muscat represents a strategic step towards closer engagement with its clients in Oman, providing them with a broad spectrum of wholesale banking solutions. These include comprehensive credit services, global transaction banking, and treasury services. With a robust franchise already established in Oman, GIB's on-ground presence through this branch is expected to bolster its ability to meet the evolving needs of its clients more effectively.

Contributing to Oman's Economic Vision 2040

The establishment of the branch aligns with Oman's ambitious Vision 2040, which focuses on sustainable growth and economic diversification. GIB's expansion into Oman signifies the bank's optimism regarding the market opportunities present in the Sultanate. By offering innovative financial products and solutions, GIB aims to play a pivotal role in supporting investments and development projects, thereby positively impacting the national economy.

Future Prospects and Commitments

GIB's commitment to the Sultanate of Oman is reflected not only in its latest branch opening but also in its long-term strategy to enhance cooperation and trade exchange within the country. The bank looks forward to building its position on the ground in Oman, thereby adding value for its clients and stakeholders. This move is indicative of GIB's broader objective to strengthen its position as a leading pan-GCC universal bank with a global reach.

As GIB embarks on this new chapter in Oman, the bank is poised to contribute meaningfully to the Sultanate's banking and financial ecosystem. With the support of the Central Bank of Oman and the collaboration of key stakeholders, GIB's Muscat branch is set to become a cornerstone of its growth strategy in the region, heralding a new era of banking excellence and innovation in Oman.