Guggenheim Investments Announces Distributions for Closed-End Funds

Guggenheim Investments, the global asset management division of Guggenheim Partners, LLC, has announced the declaration of distributions for certain closed-end funds. With over $218 billion in assets under management, Guggenheim Investments caters to a wide array of investors, including insurance companies, pension funds, and sovereign wealth funds. Its offerings are backed by rigorous research and innovative strategies particularly aimed at navigating complex markets.

Distribution Details

The funds involved in this announcement are Advent Convertible and Income Fund, Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust, Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund, and Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund. The distribution per share for these funds ranges from $0.1172 to $0.1821. The record date for these distributions is January 12, 2024, while the ex-dividend date is a day earlier on January 11, 2024. The payable date is set for January 31, 2024.

Understanding the Nature of Distributions

Guggenheim has emphasized that part of these distributions may constitute a return of capital. This is an important distinction for investors, as a return of capital reduces the cost basis of an investment, which could have implications for taxes. The firm will make a final determination on the nature of these distributions at the end of the year.

Caution to Investors

While the announcement of distributions might be seen as an indicator of a fund’s performance, Guggenheim cautions investors against making such inferences. The firm also brings to light the inherent risks associated with closed-end funds. These include the fact that such funds often trade at a discount to their net asset value and carry various investment risks. As such, investors are urged to thoroughly understand these aspects before making investment decisions.