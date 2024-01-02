en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Guggenheim Investments Announces Distributions for Closed-End Funds

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:40 pm EST
Guggenheim Investments Announces Distributions for Closed-End Funds

Guggenheim Investments, the global asset management division of Guggenheim Partners, LLC, has announced the declaration of distributions for certain closed-end funds. With over $218 billion in assets under management, Guggenheim Investments caters to a wide array of investors, including insurance companies, pension funds, and sovereign wealth funds. Its offerings are backed by rigorous research and innovative strategies particularly aimed at navigating complex markets.

Distribution Details

The funds involved in this announcement are Advent Convertible and Income Fund, Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust, Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund, and Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund. The distribution per share for these funds ranges from $0.1172 to $0.1821. The record date for these distributions is January 12, 2024, while the ex-dividend date is a day earlier on January 11, 2024. The payable date is set for January 31, 2024.

Understanding the Nature of Distributions

Guggenheim has emphasized that part of these distributions may constitute a return of capital. This is an important distinction for investors, as a return of capital reduces the cost basis of an investment, which could have implications for taxes. The firm will make a final determination on the nature of these distributions at the end of the year.

Caution to Investors

While the announcement of distributions might be seen as an indicator of a fund’s performance, Guggenheim cautions investors against making such inferences. The firm also brings to light the inherent risks associated with closed-end funds. These include the fact that such funds often trade at a discount to their net asset value and carry various investment risks. As such, investors are urged to thoroughly understand these aspects before making investment decisions.

0
Business Finance Investments
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

NGX Honors FCMB Capital Markets for Outstanding Contribution to Nigeria's Capital Market

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Investors Turn to Bonds and Dividend Stocks as Global Interest Rates Peak

By BNN Correspondents

Lubbock Residents Face Deadline to Select Electric Provider

By Olalekan Adigun

Minnesota Woman Accused of Embezzling Over $1 Million from Employer

By BNN Correspondents

Peoples Bank Under Consent Order for Alleged Bank Secrecy Act Violatio ...
@Business · 3 mins
Peoples Bank Under Consent Order for Alleged Bank Secrecy Act Violatio ...
heart comment 0
T-Mobile Clarifies Stance on Third-Party Mass Messaging Campaigns

By Rafia Tasleem

T-Mobile Clarifies Stance on Third-Party Mass Messaging Campaigns
Goldman Sachs’ ‘Conviction List’ Highlights Top Stocks with Over 50% Upside

By BNN Correspondents

Goldman Sachs' 'Conviction List' Highlights Top Stocks with Over 50% Upside
FPCCI Delegation’s Strategic Meeting with Punjab Governor: A Step Forward for Pakistan’s Economy

By Rizwan Shah

FPCCI Delegation's Strategic Meeting with Punjab Governor: A Step Forward for Pakistan's Economy
Navigating Economic Challenges: A Strategic Blueprint for Nigerian Leaders in 2024

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Navigating Economic Challenges: A Strategic Blueprint for Nigerian Leaders in 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Flu, COVID-19 Cases Surge in Tennessee and Virginia: Emphasis on Prevention
2 mins
Flu, COVID-19 Cases Surge in Tennessee and Virginia: Emphasis on Prevention
Record Payouts from California Boxers' Pension Plan Reveals Greater Unclaimed Benefits
2 mins
Record Payouts from California Boxers' Pension Plan Reveals Greater Unclaimed Benefits
Mississippi Council on Developmental Disabilities Offers $200K in Grant Funding
3 mins
Mississippi Council on Developmental Disabilities Offers $200K in Grant Funding
ESPN Apologizes for Accidental Broadcast Mishap During Sugar Bowl
3 mins
ESPN Apologizes for Accidental Broadcast Mishap During Sugar Bowl
Asda Recalls Apple & Pear Juice Drink Over Metal Contamination Fears
3 mins
Asda Recalls Apple & Pear Juice Drink Over Metal Contamination Fears
Controversy Brews in Troy City over Nomination of Former Elections Commissioner
3 mins
Controversy Brews in Troy City over Nomination of Former Elections Commissioner
Governor Parson Upholds Justice: Pardons 29, Denies 77 Clemency Applications
3 mins
Governor Parson Upholds Justice: Pardons 29, Denies 77 Clemency Applications
Voter Fraud Convict Jason Schofield Withdraws from City Clerk Nomination Amid Backlash
3 mins
Voter Fraud Convict Jason Schofield Withdraws from City Clerk Nomination Amid Backlash
Minnesota Steps onto the Ice with a New PWHL Franchise
3 mins
Minnesota Steps onto the Ice with a New PWHL Franchise
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
9 mins
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
58 mins
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
3 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
6 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
6 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
6 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app