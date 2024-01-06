en English
Business

Guess?, Inc. Embarks on Debt Restructuring and Stock Repurchase Move

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 6, 2024 at 5:03 am EST
Guess?, Inc., a leading fashion brand, has undertaken a significant financial restructuring move to manage its debt obligations. In a strategic move, the company is swapping around $67.1 million in the principal amount of its 2.00% convertible senior notes due in 2024 for approximately $64.8 million in the principal amount of new 3.75% convertible senior notes due in 2028. The completion of this exchange is slated for January 10, 2024.

Interchangeable New Notes

The new 2028 notes will echo the terms and CUSIP number of the notes issued in April 2023. This similarity ensures their interchangeability and fungibility. These notes boast a conversion rate of nearly 40.9077 shares per $1,000 principal amount, with an initial conversion price of around $24.45 per share.

Stock Repurchase

Simultaneously, Guess plans to repurchase 915,467 shares of its common stock. This move comes at a cost of about $21.1 million, with the repurchase price per share set at the closing sale price of $23.05 on January 5, 2024.

Minimizing Dilution and Managing Cash Payments

The fashion giant has also entered into bond hedge and warrant transactions. This initiative aims to minimize the potential dilution of its common stock and manage cash payments upon conversion of the notes. These warrant transactions have a strike price of $41.37 per share, suggesting a potential dilution effect if the company’s stock price exceeds this level.

Guess anticipates financing these transactions using cash on hand and proceeds from unwinding related hedge and warrant transactions from the 2024 notes. The company has clarified that the new 2028 notes and any common stock issued upon conversion will not be registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws. As such, they cannot be offered or sold without registration or an exemption from the registration requirements.

This debt restructuring and stock repurchase move represents Guess’ broader strategy to manage its financial obligations and secure its future. It underlines the company’s commitment to a robust and sustainable financial framework.

Business Finance United States
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

