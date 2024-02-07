Guardian and Pacific Life Honored with 2023 DALBAR Service Award

Guardian and Pacific Life, two esteemed names in the financial services industry, have been distinguished with the prestigious 2023 DALBAR Service Award for Insurance Excellence. The award, announced by DALBAR, Inc., an auditor of customer service lauded for its meticulousness, acknowledges the exceptional customer service extended to the insurance clients of these companies.

Unbiased Evaluation and Recognition

The selection of the award recipients was not a casual affair. It involved an unbiased, comprehensive evaluation of contact centers. The scrutiny employed advanced measurement techniques and technology unique to DALBAR. Through this rigorous process, Guardian and Pacific Life emerged as the top contenders, displaying unparalleled service excellence in their interaction with insurance clients.

DALBAR's Legacy of Excellence

DALBAR, Inc. is no newcomer to the financial services industry. With a 46-year history, it has firmly established itself as an independent third-party expert. The company is acknowledged by both the industry and the government for its proficiency in conducting audits, evaluations, ratings, and due diligence. It has carved a niche for itself through its expertise in identifying exceptional service within the complex dynamics of the insurance world.

The Weight of the DALBAR Certification

Receiving a DALBAR certification is not just an honor, it's a testament to the quality of service a company offers. The DALBAR Service Award for Insurance Excellence is seen as a symbol of high quality within the financial services realm. A DALBAR certification signifies a company's commitment to its customers and its ability to deliver exceptional service, something both Guardian and Pacific Life have demonstrated.

For those seeking more information, DALBAR can be directly contacted through their website or via email.