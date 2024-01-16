Guaranty Bancshares Reports Positive Fiscal Year in Q4 2023 Earnings Call

Guaranty Bancshares, a Texas-based banking institution, recently held its Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Call, overseen by Chairman and CEO, Ty Abston, and Executive Vice President and CFO, Shalene Jacobson. The company reported an acceptable financial year, despite some economic challenges, and expressed optimism about the future, bolstered by the strength of the Texas economy.

Year in Review

Ty Abston kicked off the call by noting the company's resilience in the face of margin compression, with improving margins marking a highlight of the financial year. The handling of individual credit stresses was a testament to the bank's robust asset quality. Looking forward, Abston expressed confidence in the Texas economy's stability, which he believes will positively influence the bank's performance in 2024. He anticipates similar results to 2023, with the exception of an anticipated improvement in margins.

Abston also took the opportunity to acknowledge the retirement of Cappy Payne, a veteran with the company for 40 years. He expressed his gratitude for Payne's valuable contributions to the bank.

Financials at a Glance

Shalene Jacobson provided a breakdown of the bank's financial health, noting a strategic decrease in total assets by $166 million and liabilities by $175 million. This was part of a strategy to preserve good profits amidst economic uncertainties without taking on added risks. Key financial movements included a reduction in cash, securities, and net loans, and a paydown of Federal Home Loan Bank advances and reduction in total deposits.

The bank's net income for the year was reported at $30 million, with equity increasing by $8.2 million. The net interest margin rose to 3.11% in Q4, while non-interest income remained consistent with prior quarters, albeit lower year-on-year. Non-interest expenses saw an uptick, primarily due to higher salaries and benefits, including retirement obligation accruals for long-serving executives.

Future Outlook

The loan portfolio saw a modest increase, with credit quality remaining high and non-performing assets staying at low levels. Measures taken for deposit and liquidity management led to a $25 million decrease in total deposits, attributed to the non-renewal of brokered CDs. Despite this, capital levels remained strong, painting an optimistic picture for the bank's future.