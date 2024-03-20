Guam's DRT Processes $10.7M in Tax Refunds, Totals Hit $75M for Fiscal 2024

The Department of Revenue and Taxation (DRT) in Barrigada has reached a significant milestone in the processing of tax refunds for fiscal year 2024, highlighting the government's commitment to timely financial disbursements. On Tuesday, a combined effort with the Department of Administration saw the dispatch of 3,842 individual tax refund payments, amounting to a total of $10,769,610 for tax year 2023 and prior error-free returns submitted on or before February 23. This latest batch of refunds brings the fiscal year's total to an impressive $75,295,818.

Unprecedented Processing Speed

With the volume of early filings for tax year 2023, the DRT has managed to achieve an unprecedented turnaround time for refund processing. Depending on the error-free status of the submission, taxpayers can expect their refunds to fluctuate between three to six weeks from processing to receipt. This efficiency not only demonstrates the department's capability but also its dedication to serving the public promptly. For those opting for direct deposit, a preliminary $0 transaction will appear in their bank accounts as an indication that their refunds are on the way.

Continued Commitment to Taxpayers

The DRT's commitment to maintaining weekly refund payments underscores its dedication to fiscal responsibility and taxpayer service. This approach ensures that the public receives their due refunds without unnecessary delay, thereby aiding in personal financial planning and stability. Taxpayers are encouraged to utilize various communication channels, including the DRT Call Center and the 'Contact Us' section on the official DRT website, for inquiries and updates regarding their refunds.

Looking Ahead

As the fiscal year progresses, the Department of Revenue and Taxation remains focused on further streamlining its processes to enhance efficiency and taxpayer satisfaction. The continued effort to expedite refunds, coupled with an open line of communication with the public, sets a high standard for government service. This initiative not only reflects positively on the DRT's operational capabilities but also reinforces the trust and confidence of the taxpayers in Guam's fiscal management systems.