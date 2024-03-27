Guam's Charter Schools' Financial Outcomes Diverge in 2023: iLearn Deficit vs. Guahan Academy Surplus

The Office of Public Accountability (OPA) recently unveiled financial audit reports for two of Guam's charter schools, shedding light on their fiscal year 2023 performances. The iLearn Academy Charter School witnessed a surge in student enrollment, contributing to a significant increase in revenue, while the Guahan Academy Charter School announced plans for facility expansion, underpinned by stable GovGuam funding.

Advertisment

Rising Enrollments and Financial Shifts

iLearn Academy Charter School's fiscal year concluded with a $1.4 million net position deficit, despite a $1 million increase in total revenue and a burgeoning student population. The growth from 740 to 777 students, highlighted by a record kindergarten enrollment, was driven by transfers from Guam Department of Education public schools, facing challenges like delayed starts and online learning. This spike in enrollment led to a 23% growth in revenue, largely thanks to GovGuam's increased appropriation per enrollee. However, escalating expenses, notably in salaries, wages, and lease obligations, outpaced these revenue gains, culminating in the school's deficit.

Strategic Adjustments Amid Financial Pressures

Advertisment

On the contrary, the Guahan Academy Charter School managed to end the year with a $2.5 million positive net position, despite a $731,000 decrease in total revenue. The academy's strategic management of expenses, including significant cuts in in-kind materials and supplies, alongside stable support from GovGuam, facilitated this positive outcome. The school's reliance on government funding, however, underscores the potential challenges it could face with any future reductions in per-pupil reimbursements. Additionally, Guahan Academy's initiative to expand its facilities and accommodate more students reflects its proactive approach to growth and sustainability.

Auditors' Insights and Future Directions

The independent auditors, Ernst & Young LLP, bestowed both schools with unmodified opinions, affirming the fair presentation of their financial statements. While iLearn grappled with a substantial deficit, attributed to increased operational costs and lease expenses, no material weaknesses were identified. Conversely, Guahan Academy's prudent financial management and strategic planning for expansion position it for sustained success, albeit with caution due to its dependency on GovGuam funding. As both schools navigate their unique challenges and opportunities, their stories reflect broader trends and concerns within the realm of charter school funding and management.