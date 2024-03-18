Guam Waterworks Plans Major Upgrades: $900M for Drinking Water System Overhaul by 2029

Fixed leaks, better pressure, and significant upgrades to Guam's drinking water system are on the horizon, as outlined by Guam Waterworks Authority (GWA) assistant general manager Jeanet Babauta Owens. Speaking at a Rotary Club of Northern Guam meeting, Owens detailed a proposed five-year capital improvement plan set to propel Guam's water infrastructure into the 22nd century, spotlighting the necessity for community support and increased funding to actualize these ambitious goals.

Addressing Water Loss and Quality

With nearly $900 million earmarked for improvements, GWA aims to tackle the island's water and wastewater systems overhaul. A substantial portion, approximately $211 million, is dedicated to the Water Loss Control Program, targeting the pervasive issue of leaks that compromise water quality and pressure. This initiative not only aims to replace aged and failing pipes but also to implement district meter areas across Guam to accurately measure water distribution and loss. Owens emphasized the daily impact of water system inefficiencies on residents, underscoring the critical need for this extensive upgrade.

Financial Implications for Residents

The proposed improvements come with financial implications for GWA customers, prompting discussions around significant rate hikes. Owens compared the potential increase in household water bills to the cost of a monthly hotel buffet, arguing the substantial benefits of the upgrade justify the expense. Efforts to mitigate the full impact of these rate increases include exploring alternative financing options, with a decision from the Public Utilities Commission expected by September. However, the urgency of these upgrades, particularly in addressing water loss and ensuring water quality, makes the financial discussions a pivotal aspect of the plan's feasibility.

Future Steps and Community Engagement

GWA's commitment to upgrading the island's water infrastructure is clear, with outreach events planned to engage the community and gather support. The extensive plan also includes addressing contaminants such as PFAS, with GWA dedicating $101.8 million to water treatment efforts over the next five years. As the project moves forward, the balance between necessary improvements and the financial burden on residents remains a key focus. The potential for a more resilient and reliable water system offers a promising outlook for Guam's future, albeit with significant challenges to overcome.