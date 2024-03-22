Guam Power Struggles: Aggreko's Contract Hangs by Thread Amid Legal Revisions

Temporary, emergency power supplier Aggreko and the Guam Power Authority (GPA) are at a pivotal juncture as they navigate through a series of contract revisions mandated by legal advisors to align with Guam law. These revisions, suggested by the Office of the Attorney General, are crucial for the progression of a deal aimed at preventing the return of frequent load shedding by supplementing Guam's power grid with an additional 20 megawatts of temporary power.

Contractual Conundrums

GPA General Manager John Benavente has been in discussions with Aggreko to incorporate several critical revisions into the proposed contract. These amendments include the incorporation of clauses against gratuities, kickbacks, and mandates on ethical standards and the prohibition against contingent fees. The urgency to finalize these revisions stems from the necessity to avoid power outages expected during the summer, with the original plan targeting May for the temporary power to be operational. However, delays mean the additional power may not be available until late June at the earliest, following the 100-day timeline for installation and activation.

Legislative Labyrinth

The complexity of the situation is heightened by the need for legislative action. The Public Utilities Commission initially withheld approval for the contract, stipulating that the legislature would need to amend the law to allow GPA to engage in this emergency, two-year, $25 million deal. This legislative hurdle was recently cleared when senators passed the necessary legislation, which was promptly signed into law by Governor Lou Leon Guerrero, becoming Public Law 37-81. This development marks a significant step towards resolving Guam's impending power supply challenges.

Looking Ahead

The resolution of these contractual and legislative challenges is more than a procedural victory; it represents a critical juncture for Guam's energy resilience. As GPA and Aggreko work towards finalizing the contract, the focus remains on ensuring a stable power supply for Guam's residents. The outcome of these negotiations and the subsequent impact on the island's power grid will be closely monitored by all stakeholders, underscoring the importance of collaborative efforts in addressing Guam's energy needs.