Guam Power Authority Offers $5M to Speed Up Ukudu Power Plant, Aims for Early 2025 Completion

The Guam Power Authority (GPA) has proposed a $5 million incentive to expedite the construction of the new 198-megawatt Ukudu power plant, with hopes of bridging the current energy supply gap more rapidly. This strategic move, announced on March 11, 2024, aims to bring the plant online by September 2025, a significant advancement from the initial January 2026 timeline. Such acceleration could potentially save GPA approximately $18 million in fuel costs, directly benefiting Guam's electricity consumers.

Strategic Acceleration Amidst Setbacks

The Ukudu power plant's completion has been eagerly anticipated to bolster Guam's power grid, which faces vulnerability to rolling blackouts until the new facility is operational. Originally slated for completion by the end of this year, Typhoon Mawar's devastation necessitated a revised schedule. GPA General Manager John Benavente emphasized the urgency of doubling manpower and hastening order processes to meet the new target date. The early operation of the plant, starting with testing phases as early as February 2025, is expected to substantially mitigate fuel expenses, with GPA spending around $351 million on generator fuel from June 2022 to May 2023.

Financial Implications and Consumer Benefits

The financial dynamics of bringing the Ukudu plant online sooner rather than later present a compelling case for the proposed $5 million acceleration payment. With annual fuel costs projected to drop to $226 million and additional operational costs estimated at $69 million for contractor services, GPA forecasts net annual savings of around $56 million. This economic efficiency translates to tangible benefits for GPA customers, potentially halving the current fuel surcharge from 26 cents to approximately 13 cents per kilowatt-hour. However, discussions about adjusting the base rate for the first time since 2013 are underway, considering the operational costs of the new plant.

Long-term Savings and Operational Efficiency

Aside from immediate financial savings, the Ukudu power plant promises enhanced operational efficiency and reliability for Guam's power supply. The decommissioning of aging power units like Cabras 1 and 2 will further contribute to cost savings, potentially offsetting the need for significant increases in customer base rates. GPA's commitment to restructuring its agreement with the plant's contractor to include claims for construction-related costs aims to refine the project's financial blueprint, reducing overall costs from $571 million to $527 million.

As Guam anticipates the early completion of the Ukudu power plant, the strategic investment by GPA signals a significant step towards stabilizing and improving the island's power infrastructure. The proactive approach not only addresses immediate energy supply challenges but also sets the stage for long-term economic and operational benefits, affirming GPA's commitment to enhancing service delivery and customer satisfaction in the face of unforeseen setbacks.