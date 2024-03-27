Guam Power Authority Fast-Tracks Ukudu Plant, Eyes $135M Annual Savings

The Guam Power Authority (GPA) has embarked on an ambitious mission to expedite the completion of the Ukudu power plant, a strategic move poised to significantly cut fuel costs and enhance energy efficiency on the island. This initiative, approved by the Consolidated Commission on Utilities (CCU) on a recent Tuesday night, involves a financial maneuver to incentivize the contractor, Guam Ukudu Power, ensuring the project's completion by the end of next year, a whole year ahead of the initial schedule.

Strategic Incentives and Cost Savings

In a pivotal agreement, the CCU has consented to a $5 million incentive for Guam Ukudu Power, contingent on the plant's completion by September 15, 2025. This arrangement, ingeniously crafted to offset the delays caused by Typhoon Mawar, offers a $4 million reward for completion by September 30, 2025. Beyond this deadline, the contractor faces a penalty of $240,000 for each day of delay. John Benavente, GPA General Manager, articulated the financial logic behind this decision, highlighting the anticipated $18 million savings in fuel costs due to the plant's early operation, further contributing to the island's environmental sustainability goals.

Accelerating Towards Efficiency

The Ukudu power plant, a 198-megawatt facility, is not just another infrastructure project; it symbolizes Guam's stride towards modernizing its energy sector. With the plant's early completion, GPA projects an annual saving of about $135 million, stemming from lowered fuel consumption and the retirement of older, less efficient plants like Cabras 1 and 2. These savings are critical for the island's economic health and environmental footprint, offering residents a glimpse into a sustainable energy future.

Contractual Adjustments and Future Plans

Besides the completion incentives, the CCU approved an additional $8.3 million for unforeseen expenses, including a backup water line for the plant and costs related to a now-canceled reserve facility. These adjustments, coupled with the removal of the reserve facility from the contract, have effectively reduced the total contract value with Guam Ukudu Power from $571 million to $527 million over 25 years. Such prudent financial management and strategic planning underscore GPA's commitment to delivering cost-effective, reliable power to the people of Guam.

As Guam looks towards the future, the accelerated completion of the Ukudu power plant marks a significant milestone in the island's journey towards energy independence and sustainability. This project, beyond its immediate economic benefits, sets a precedent for how infrastructure projects can be managed to align with broader environmental and economic goals. The GPA's proactive approach, leveraging strategic incentives and rigorous financial oversight, illuminates a path for other island communities striving for a sustainable and prosperous future.