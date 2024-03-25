Guam Memorial Hospital Authority Proposes 51 New Fees: Impact on Healthcare Costs

On Jan. 16, 2024, in Hagåtña, the Guam Memorial Hospital Authority (GMHA) announced a proposal for 51 new hospital fees, primarily impacting the pharmacy, interventional radiology, and special services departments. Yuka Hechanova, GMHA's chief financial officer, addressed the proposal during an oversight hearing at the Guam Congress Building, detailing the proposed fees, which range from 39 cents for a medication tablet to $3,568 for specific medical procedures.

Public Hearing and Feedback

GMHA's proposal, outlined by Sydie Taisacan, GMHA general accounting supervisor, during a March 19 Zoom conference, includes charges for new accommodation rooms and various medical supplies. The initiative aims to adjust the hospital's fee structure, reflecting the costs of providing up-to-date and specialized medical services. Although the public was invited to testify at a hearing, there were no immediate testimonies, though a representative from Calvo’s SelectCare insurance announced plans to submit written feedback.

Legislative Review and Potential Impact

The GMHA board of trustees must approve the new fees before submitting them to the 37th Guam Legislature for final adjudication. This process is part of a broader effort to ensure the financial stability of the hospital by updating service charges. The hospital has also implemented a 5% across-the-board rate increase starting April 1, 2024. These financial adjustments highlight the hospital's ongoing struggle to balance the need for quality healthcare services with operational costs.

Community Concerns and Healthcare Accessibility

The proposal has sparked a conversation about the accessibility and affordability of healthcare in Guam. Critics argue that fee increases could lead to higher insurance premiums and out-of-pocket costs for patients, potentially limiting access to necessary medical care for some residents. The debate underscores the challenge of managing healthcare costs while ensuring that all patients receive the care they need.

As the GMHA awaits public feedback and legislative review, the proposed fee changes underscore the complex interplay between healthcare quality, cost, and accessibility. The outcome of this proposal could have significant implications for the healthcare landscape in Guam, affecting patients, healthcare providers, and insurers alike.