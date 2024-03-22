Guam Education Board Uncovers $400K Federal Funds Overspending Scandal

The Guam Education Board recently spotlighted significant financial discrepancies involving two federal grants from 2021, suggesting a possible overspending by the Guam Department of Education amounting to $400,000. The focus on financial stewardship and accountability has intensified, with Education Board Chair Mary Okada citing specific concerns regarding funds allocated for individuals with disabilities under the Fiscal Year 2021 American Rescue Plan, and for the Rural and Low-Income School program.

Scrutiny Over Federal Grant Management

According to Chair Mary Okada, a detailed report up to March 14, 2024, revealed that the Guam Department of Education had a negative balance of $100,000 in funds meant for individuals with disabilities, signifying an overspend. Additionally, the report indicated a further overspend of $274,627 in the Fiscal Year 2021 Rural and Low-Income School (RLIS) program. These discrepancies underline significant issues in the management and allocation of federal funds, raising concerns about the department's financial oversight capabilities.

Financial Adjustments and Expired Funds

Joann Camacho, Deputy Superintendent of Finance and Administrative Services, acknowledged the financial discrepancies but indicated that adjustments were forthcoming. However, the concerns extend beyond overspending; expired funds, including $213,032 for special education Part C and a substantial $2.7 million for state grant Part B, were also highlighted. These funds, governed by the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, are critical for supporting education programs for infants, toddlers, and school-aged children with disabilities.

Implications for Guam's Education System

The financial management concerns within the Guam Department of Education could have far-reaching implications for the territory's education system, particularly for programs supporting vulnerable populations. The overspending and mismanagement of federal grants not only jeopardize the funding for essential educational services but also raise questions about the department's accountability and governance structures. As the Guam Education Board and Department of Education work towards resolving these discrepancies, the focus will be on implementing stronger financial controls to prevent future overspending and ensuring that federal funds are used effectively to support the educational needs of Guam's children.