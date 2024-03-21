Guam Education Board Uncovers $400,000 Federal Funds Mismanagement in 2021 Grants

An investigation into financial discrepancies in Guam Education Board 2021 grants revealed instances of financial mismanagement in Guam Department of Education federal grants. The audit uncovered questionable spending practices and lack of proper oversight, leading to concerns about the misuse of federal funds intended for educational programs.

Flagged Financial Discrepancies

At the heart of the controversy, the Guam Education Board flagged concerns about two federal grants allocated in 2021, indicating that the Guam Department of Education may have overspent $400,000. Education Board Chair Mary Okada highlighted significant over expenditures in funds appropriated for individuals with disabilities and the Rural and Low-Income School program. The discrepancies include an overspend of $100,000 in the Fiscal Year 2021 American Rescue Plan for individuals with disabilities and $274,627 in the FY 2021 Rural and Low-Income School program.

Response and Adjustments

GDOE Deputy Superintendent of Finance and Administrative Services Joann Camacho acknowledged the discrepancies and indicated that adjustments are still to be made. The report also highlighted expired funds, including $213,032 for special education Part C and $2.7 million for state grant Part B. These findings raise concerns about the proper management and oversight of federal funds within the Guam Department of Education.

Implications for Future Funding

The uncovered financial mismanagement not only questions the current oversight mechanisms but also puts future federal funding at risk. This incident underscores the importance of stringent financial management and oversight in handling federal grants to ensure that funds are utilized effectively and for their intended purposes. Stakeholders are now faced with the challenge of restoring trust and implementing corrective measures to prevent similar discrepancies in the future.