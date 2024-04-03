Guam Education Board Greenlights $303M Budget for FY 2025, Eyes School Repairs and Staffing Fixes

The [Guam Education Board](https://www.gdoe.net/?a=department&s=district&gcdtype=department&gcdtitle=office%20of%20supply%20management&gcd_a=events:year&gcdid=12&t=05-03-2018), in a decisive meeting on Sept. 26, 2023, approved the [Guam Department of Education's (GDOE)](https://newspowerblack.biz.id/news/ber7126Pged18/) ambitious budget request exceeding $303 million for fiscal year 2025. This crucial financial plan, aimed at addressing staffing concerns and enhancing school facilities, marks a significant step forward for educational infrastructure and operational needs on the island.

Resolving Prolonged Budget Disputes

After a series of rejections, the approved $303,393,921 budget proposal for FY 2025 is set to cover a broad spectrum of educational needs, including the salaries for existing personnel, filling of crucial vacant positions, and the procurement of essential supplies and equipment. This budget, nearly $8 million above GDOE's current fiscal year proposal, also ensures the smooth operation of 41 schools and the central office, with utility expenses calculated based on historical data and anticipated rate increases. The board's resolution highlighted an urgent need for over $280 million for school facility repairs, with $80 million in federal funds already earmarked to kickstart these necessary improvements.

Addressing Staffing Pattern Concerns

The unanimous decision to approve the budget came after addressing a critical issue related to staffing patterns. [Board member](https://www.guampdn.com/news/education-board-approves-gdoes-303m-budget-request-for-fy-2025-after-5-rejections/article_73bfd056-f0c4-11ee-9893-7ba46bde5a2d.html) Maria Gutierrez, who also serves on the finance committee, pointed out prior rejections were partly due to inaccuracies in the listing of certain positions under both local and federal funding, indicating potential payroll discrepancies. The board's Chair, Mary Okada, emphasized the necessity of adjusting local funding to correct these staffing errors, thereby preventing double payments to employees. This budget adjustment was a key factor in the board's final decision to adopt the proposed financial plan.

Looking Forward: Federal Funds and Legislative Approval

With federal COVID-19 grants set to expire by year-end, GDOE must pivot towards utilizing local funds alongside its remaining federal grants to sustain and improve educational services. [Education Superintendent](https://newspowerblack.biz.id/news/ber7126Pged18/) Erik Swanson underscored the budget's alignment with the goals of the Every Child is Entitled to Adequate Public Education Act, setting a positive trajectory for the department's future initiatives. The board now awaits the Legislature's approval to implement this comprehensive budget, which promises to bolster Guam's educational landscape significantly.

As the community anticipates legislative review, the board's resolution to longstanding budgetary and staffing challenges sheds light on the collective commitment to enriching the quality of education in Guam. This fiscal plan not only aims to revitalize school facilities but also ensures that the educational workforce is adequately supported, heralding a new chapter in the pursuit of academic excellence and operational efficiency within the Guam Department of Education.