Guam Education Board Flags Delayed Payments to Air Con Contractor, Impedes School Repairs

At a Guam Education Board meeting held on September 26, 2023, board member Maria A. Gutierrez raised significant concerns over delayed payments to an air conditioning contractor, highlighting how these financial setbacks are hampering the repair and maintenance of air conditioning units in public schools.

The dialogue between Gutierrez and Education Superintendent Erik Swanson brought to light the administrative and bureaucratic hurdles affecting the well-being and comfort of students and staff alike.

Unsettled Payments: A Barrier to Progress

Gutierrez underscored the issue of unpaid invoices dating back to December of the previous year, which have stalled the repair and maintenance of essential air conditioning units across schools.

Despite acknowledgments and submissions of purchase orders, the contractor, identified as J&B (Modern Tech), has been left awaiting payment renewal and compensation for services rendered. This delay not only breaches contract terms, potentially incurring penalties, but also directly impacts the classroom environment, leaving students to contend with uncomfortable learning conditions.

Contractual Challenges and Audit Revelations

In response to Gutierrez's inquiries, Superintendent Swanson admitted the absence of a current repair and maintenance contract for air conditioning units, indicating a provision contract was being considered for the replacement of damaged units.

This administrative lapse comes in the wake of a revealing audit report by the Office of Public Accountability, which highlighted the Guam Department of Education's (GDOE) excess purchase of over 34,000 laptops, amounting to $24.6 million, without adhering to legal procurement procedures. Such financial mismanagement and oversight further complicate the department's ability to meet its contractual obligations and maintain operational efficiency.

Urgent Calls for Action

Gutierrez's persistent advocacy for renewing the air conditioning contract underscores a critical need for administrative action to ensure the comfort and health of students are prioritized. With the audit report shedding light on broader issues of financial management within the GDOE, it is imperative for department officials to address these systemic challenges promptly.

Ensuring transparent and efficient handling of contracts and payments is essential for restoring trust and ensuring that educational facilities can provide a conducive learning environment.

The conversation between Gutierrez and Swanson at the education board meeting serves as a call to action for the GDOE to rectify its administrative shortcomings. As the department grapples with the fallout from the audit report and strives to improve its financial and operational protocols, the immediate focus must remain on resolving outstanding payments to contractors.

Addressing these issues head-on will not only facilitate the timely repair and maintenance of air conditioning units but also signal the department's commitment to fostering an optimal educational setting for Guam's students.