Guam Department of Revenue and Taxation Commences 2024 Tax Filing Season

The Guam Department of Revenue and Taxation (DRT) has officially opened the 2024 tax filing season. Starting January 29, 2024, taxpayers on Guam can commence the submission of their tax returns for the 2023 tax year. The DRT encourages taxpayers to leverage the convenience of electronic filing via www.myguamtax.com, particularly for certain Forms 1040.

E-filing Advantages and Eligibility

E-filing offers a streamlined and efficient process for taxpayers. Those who report wages from Form W-2, Social Security income from Form SSA-1099, or incomes not exceeding $1,500 are eligible for e-filing. Similarly, individuals with no adjustments to income and those claiming specific tax credits such as the Earned Income Credit or Child Tax Credit can opt for this method. Beneficiaries of unemployment income who received a Form 199-G also have the e-file option.

Conditions for Manual Filing

However, not all taxpayers can utilize the online filing system. Individuals with the filing status of Married Filing Separately or Qualifying Surviving Spouse, and those with deductions beyond wages, interest, income, and tax credits must file Form 1040 manually. Hard copies of these forms are available at the DRT's Income Tax Branch and online at the department's website and the IRS website.

Submission and Processing of Returns

Taxpayers have the option to mail their filings or submit them through a drop box at the department. The Governor's office has indicated that tax return checks are typically processed within two to three weeks of filing. The deadline for filing returns is April 15. As the tax season progresses, taxpayers are advised to contact DRT's Call Center for any inquiries regarding income tax filing.