Guam Customs Shifts to Automated System, Aims to Boost Tax Collection and Efficiency

On April 2, 2024, Guam Customs and Quarantine Authority marked a significant transition from traditional paper cargo manifests to a modern automated system, thanks to the enactment of Public Law 37-82. This pivotal move, celebrated in a ceremony at the Customs office in Tiyan, is expected to streamline the processing of imported goods and enhance tax collections, with the hardware for the new system estimated to cost around $1 million and the software graciously donated by the United Nations.

Advertisment

Streamlining Operations and Enhancing Efficiency

During the ceremony, key figures including Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes, and Customs officials highlighted the benefits of the new automated system. Gov. Leon Guerrero emphasized the system's potential to accelerate the movement of goods from ship to store, directly benefiting Guam's families and economy. The system, once operational, will utilize the Harmonized Commodity Description and Coding System, a crucial step in modernizing customs operations and aligning with international trade standards.

Improving Revenue Collections through Automation

Advertisment

Vice Speaker Muña Barnes pointed to a 2018 audit revealing that the government of Guam missed out on approximately $65 million in revenue due to inadequate taxation of incoming goods. The automated system is set to improve tax collections significantly by providing accurate data tracking for every imported good. Customs Director Ike Peredo and Chief of Customs Vincent Perez also discussed the challenges of the current paper-based system and the anticipated benefits of automation, including the potential to increase government revenue by tens of millions of dollars.

Future Plans and Stakeholder Engagement

While the cost for new hardware is still being assessed, Customs is actively seeking grant money to cover these expenses, with assistance from the Bureau of Statistics and Plans. The United Nations' software donation marks a significant contribution towards this initiative. Looking forward, Customs aims to implement the system within 18 months, engaging with stakeholders to determine appropriate fines for violations without burdening consumers. This engagement signifies Customs' commitment to transparency and community involvement in enhancing Guam's trade and taxation systems.