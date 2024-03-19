GST Payments Predicted to Widen Banking Liquidity Deficit, Influencing Short-Term Debt Yields

Experts anticipate a widening liquidity deficit in the banking system this week, attributed to outflows for GST payments, potentially affecting yields on short-term debt instruments. The situation is compounded by a projected outflow of Rs 3.86 lakh crore between March 16 and March 22, amidst expectations of inflows totaling Rs 2.67 lakh crore from various sources including substantial government expenditure.

Advertisment

Understanding the Liquidity Squeeze

Liquidity within the banking sector, already noted at a deficit of approximately Rs 72,918.47 crore as of March 18, is expected to face further strains post the GST payment deadline on March 20. This projected deficit, according to IDFC First Bank economist Gaura Sen Gupta, could, however, be partially mitigated by heightened government spending, a characteristic trend in the concluding month of the fiscal year. HDFC Bank economist Swati Arora adds that alongside GST outflows, advance tax payments also contribute to liquidity drying up, though this is likely to be tempered by a potential variable rate repo auction by the central bank.

Impact on Market Dynamics

Advertisment

The expected liquidity squeeze is predicted to marginally elevate the yields on short-term debt instruments such as treasury bills and commercial papers by 5-10 basis points. Nonetheless, experts like Gupta believe that the uptick in government spending will serve as a cap, preventing the rise from exceeding the repo rate. The weighted average call money rate, which has been trading below the repo rate for most of the month due to previously comfortable liquidity levels, is anticipated to align closely with the repo rate amidst these developments.

RBI's Potential Role in Mitigating Effects

Market watchers are keen on the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) next moves, especially in light of the central bank's previous actions such as the variable rate repo auctions held on March 7 and March 16, with cumulative notified amounts totaling Rs 1.25 lakh crore. The RBI may opt to roll over these auctions post-GST outflows to cushion the liquidity deficit. Such strategic interventions by the RBI are crucial in maintaining market stability and preventing significant disruptions in the short-term credit markets.

This liquidity fluctuation scenario underscores the intricate balance between government fiscal maneuvers and central bank interventions in managing systemic liquidity. As the banking sector navigates through these expected outflows, the market's response will be closely monitored for insights into future monetary policy adjustments and their implications on the broader economy.