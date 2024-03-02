GST Fraud Unraveled: Prathipati Sharath Arrested for ₹8 Crore ITC Scam

Prathipati Sharath, linked to former TDP Minister Prathipati Pulla Rao, has been arrested amid allegations of creating fake invoices through shell companies to falsely claim Input Tax Credit (ITC), leading to a significant tax evasion scandal. Officials from the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) unveiled that Sharath, utilizing 12 shell companies, generated fictitious invoices amounting to approximately ₹49.46 crore to claim ₹8 crore in ITC, spotlighting a complex web of economic offences.

Investigation Reveals Deep-Rooted Scam

The DGGI's probe into the matter exposed how Sharath, operating as the additional director of Avexa Corporation Private Limited, along with accomplices, orchestrated the creation of fake companies. These entities, bearing false names and addresses across various states, were later dissolved. The scam involved not only the generation of fraudulent invoices but also the non-execution of contracted works, which were supposedly to be carried out by Avexa Corporation for M/s. BSR Infratech India Private Limited under contracts from APCRDA.

False Claims and Fiscal Implications

The deceit extended to Avexa Corporation's claims of procuring materials worth ₹17.70 crore from the shell companies, thereby claiming ITC of approximately ₹2.70 crore. Further investigations disclosed no actual purchases were made from four additional shell companies from which Avexa purported to have acquired materials worth ₹21.93 crore, leading to an ITC claim of ₹2.62 crore. This revelation underscored the magnitude of the tax evasion and the fictitious operations driving it.

Authorities' Response to the Fraud

In response to these discoveries, the DGGI has levied a ₹16 crore fine on the involved parties and issued demand notices to recover the falsely claimed ITC. The NTR Police Commissionerate, spearheaded by Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata, has taken Sharath into custody, marking a significant step towards addressing the illicit activities. The commissioner highlighted the intricate nature of the scam, emphasizing the economic offences committed through extensive transactions exceeding ₹10 crore across various bank accounts associated with Sharath and his family members.

The arrest of Prathipati Sharath throws a spotlight on the vulnerabilities and potential loopholes within the GST framework, prompting a call for stringent oversight and robust mechanisms to prevent tax evasion. As the investigation continues, the case serves as a critical reminder of the importance of vigilance and integrity in the administration of tax laws, ensuring the fiscal responsibility is upheld across the board.