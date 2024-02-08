GSIS Offers Emergency Loans to Camarines Norte Residents Affected by Heavy Rains

Hope Amidst the Deluge: GSIS Offers Lifeline to Camarines Norte Residents

In a timely response to the recent heavy rains that battered the municipalities of Mercedes and Vinzons in Camarines Norte, the Philippines' Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) has opened an emergency loan window, offering a financial lifeline to its members and pensioners impacted by the calamity. The loan program, which amounts to a staggering P44 million, is part of the GSIS's commitment to providing assistance to those in need.

A Helping Hand in Times of Crisis

Led by President and General Manager Rolando Ledesma "Wick" Veloso, the GSIS has designed the loan program to cater to the unique needs of its members and pensioners who have been affected by the heavy rains. For those with existing emergency loans, borrowing up to P40,000 is possible, allowing them to settle their previous loan and receive a net amount of P20,000. Those without existing loans and pensioners are also eligible to apply for a P20,000 loan to help them get back on their feet.

To qualify for the loan, active members must meet specific criteria, including residing or working in the declared calamity areas, being in active service, having no leave of absence without pay, and having paid premiums for three months in the last six. Additionally, they must have no pending legal cases or overdue loans and maintain a net take-home pay above P5,000. Old-age and disability pensioners are also eligible if their net monthly pension remains at least 25% of their basic pension after the loan.

A Light at the End of the Tunnel

The emergency loan, available until February 29, comes with a repayment period of three years and carries an interest rate of 6% per annum. The loan also includes redemption insurance, ensuring it is fully paid off if the borrower passes away, provided payments are up to date. This feature provides an added layer of security and peace of mind for those availing themselves of the loan.

In a statement, Veloso expressed the GSIS's solidarity with its members and pensioners in Camarines Norte, saying, "We understand the challenges that our members and pensioners are facing in the aftermath of the heavy rains. This emergency loan program is our way of helping them get back on their feet and start rebuilding their lives."

As the GSIS works tirelessly to process loan applications and provide assistance to those in need, the people of Camarines Norte can take comfort in knowing that help is on the way. Amidst the deluge of challenges brought about by the heavy rains, the emergency loan program serves as a beacon of hope, a reminder that even in the darkest of times, there is always a light at the end of the tunnel.

A Lifeline for the Weary

In the face of adversity, the GSIS has proven itself to be a steadfast ally of its members and pensioners, providing them with the financial assistance they need to weather the storm. With the emergency loan program, the GSIS has once again demonstrated its commitment to serving the needs of its constituents, offering a lifeline to those who have been left weary and worn by the heavy rains.

As the people of Camarines Norte begin the long process of rebuilding their lives, they can take solace in the knowledge that they are not alone. With the GSIS by their side, they can face the challenges ahead with renewed strength and determination, knowing that help is always within reach.