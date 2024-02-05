GS Finance Corp Unveils Financial Product Tied to S&P 500 Performance

GS Finance Corp, an affiliate of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., is offering a structured financial product that ties in with the performance of the S&P 500 Index. This product, known as Autocallable S&P 500 Index-Linked Notes, has a face amount of $1,000, does not bear any interest, and is set to mature on February 6, 2029.

Calling and Payment Provisions

On February 10, 2025, the notes could be automatically called if the S&P 500 Index reaches or surpasses the initial index level of 4,906.19. If this happens, investors will receive a payment equivalent to $1,105 per $1,000 face amount on February 13, 2025.

Dependence on Index Performance

If the notes are not called, the payouts at maturity will be contingent on the performance of the index. If the final index level is equal to or greater than the initial level, investors will receive 1.25 times the index return. If the final index level is up to 30% below the initial level, investors are guaranteed the face amount. However, if there's a decline over 30%, investors could incur a loss.

Estimated Value and Risks

The estimated value of these notes at issuance stands at $984 per $1,000 face amount. It's important to note that these notes are not insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) nor guaranteed by any bank. As part of the notes' terms, provisions for market disruption events and adjustments for changes in the S&P 500 Index or its calculation have been included. Furthermore, the underwriting discount, issue price, and net proceeds could vary if additional notes are sold after the initial offering.