Growthpoint Properties Issues R1 Billion Senior Unsecured Bond Amidst Market Challenges

In a significant move, Growthpoint Properties, a prominent player in the South African real estate investment trust sector, has successfully issued a R1 billion senior unsecured bond. The bond, with a 10-year maturity, was privately placed and arranged by Standard Bank, receiving an overwhelming response from investors.

Advertisment

Unprecedented Success Amidst Market Challenges

The bond was placed at a margin of 185bps above three-month JIBAR, marking the most favorable pricing in several years. This achievement is a testament to the market's trust in Growthpoint, with multiple investors participating despite global turmoil and local market challenges.

Growthpoint's Resilience and Investor Confidence

Advertisment

Estienne de Klerk, SA CEO of Growthpoint Properties, expressed his delight in the robust support from investors. "This issuance reaffirms our access to debt capital markets," he said, emphasizing the strength of the company's credit quality.

Over the past year, Growthpoint has raised close to R2.5 billion in 10-year funding in the listed bond market. This recent issuance further cements the company's position as a reliable borrower.

Standard Bank's Role and Investor Sentiment

Carl Wiesner, Head of Syndicate at Standard Bank Group, highlighted the confidence investors have in the future of Growthpoint's business. "The successful placement of this bond is a clear indication of the market's positive sentiment towards Growthpoint," he stated.