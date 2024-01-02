en English
Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. Stock Price Drops Amid Financial Developments

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:02 am EST
On the financial landscape, the Consumer Defensive Sector’s Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV), a prominent player in the Household & Personal Products industry, recently witnessed a decrease in its stock price by 7.81% from the preceding trading day. The company’s stock kicked off at $1.87, finally sealing the day at $1.92. During the trading session, the stock price oscillated between $1.69 and $1.9223. The last five years have not been kind to the company as it has endured a 16.20% slump in annual sales, with an average annual earnings per share standing at 71.36%.

Company’s Financial Performance

The company, which employs 550 individuals, reported productivity metrics that include a gross margin of 48.10%, an operating margin of -43.85%, and a pretax margin of -27.26%. Insider and institutional ownerships are positioned at 59.93% and 11.47%, respectively. The last insider transactions were recorded recently on December 14. The company reported the last quarter’s earnings per share at -$0.31, falling short of the consensus estimate by $0.16. Experts are forecasting the following fiscal year’s earnings to be around 71.36% per share.

Financial Ratios and Market Capitalization

Grove Collaborative’s financials exhibit a quick ratio of 2.58, a price to sales ratio of 0.24, and a trailing twelve-month diluted EPS of -0.78. The stock’s volatility over the preceding 14 days appears to be lower than its volatility over the past 100 days. The company’s market capitalization stands at a modest $66.29 million with 37,450K outstanding shares. The firm reported sales of 321,530K and a net income of -87,720K for the latest quarter.

Collaboration with Seeed Studio

In related news, Himax Technologies Inc has announced a partnership with Seeed Studio, intending to launch the Grove Vision AI Module V2 at CES 2024. The new product will feature the WiseEye2 AI processor HX6538 WE2, a technological marvel designed for ultralow power consumption, rapid inference speed, and advanced security. This strategic move is expected to significantly bolster Himax’s standing in the AI-enabled microprocessor industry, and the launch of the WiseEye2 AI processor could potentially enhance the company’s revenue and earnings per share.

The processor’s cutting-edge features represent a significant advancement in AI processing capabilities. This aligns with the escalating demand for endpoint AI applications and addresses critical concerns over data privacy and cybersecurity. The merger with Seeed Studio aims to seize the growing IoT and AI market, potentially opening new revenue streams for both companies.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

