Grenada Secures EC$25 Million to Enhance Debt Management Strategy

In a strategic move to strengthen its financial position, the Government of Grenada has successfully raised EC$25 million through the Eastern Caribbean Securities Exchange (ECSE) platform. This funding will play a crucial role in supporting the country's Debt Management Strategy, ensuring effective debt management and fostering financial stability.

EC$15 Million Raised through 91-day Treasury Bill

Of the total amount, EC$15 million was raised through a 91-day Treasury Bill, which matured in less than a year. This short-term security demonstrates the government's commitment to reducing reliance on the overdraft facility and lowering borrowing costs.

EC$10 Million Raised through 2-Year Treasury Note Additionally, a 2-year Treasury Note was issued, raising EC$10 million. This medium-term security matures in 2 to 5 years and carries an interest rate of 3.25%. These securities are integral to the Debt Management Strategy, which prioritizes concessional borrowings and sets limits on non-concessional borrowings. The Government's approach is aligned with debt sustainability targets, aiming to support major projects that contribute to Grenada's transformation, resilience, and sustainable development goals.

Promising Economic Growth and Future Fundraising Plans

With the economy projected to grow by 3.6% in 2024, the Government of Grenada plans to raise an additional EC$115 million through Treasury Bills. This proactive approach to debt management underscores the country's commitment to maintaining its financial health and ensuring a stable economic future.

By continuously improving its Debt Management Strategy, Grenada is not only securing its financial stability but also paving the way for sustainable growth and development. As the country strides forward, its story serves as an example of responsible financial management in the face of economic challenges.