Greenwood Project Appoints Heidi Albert to Drive Mission of Diversity and Inclusion

The Greenwood Project, a notable non-profit organization with a mission to push forward diversity and inclusion in the financial services industry, has signaled its commitment to this cause with a significant new appointment. Heidi Albert, a stalwart in the realm of business, finance, and HR leadership, has joined the team as the Director of People and Culture.

A Pioneering Role for a Dedicated Advocate

Heidi's new role within the Greenwood Project is poised to be a game-changer for the organization. Her mandate is to harness her extensive background in financial services and strategic HR leadership to foster a culture of high performance and inclusivity. This isn't just a job for Heidi - it's a cause she has dedicated her life to advancing. Known for her unwavering commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEIB), she has been an active participant in multiple initiatives, including Link Unlimited, the Asset Management Diversity Accelerator, and DePaul's Females in Finance.

From Wall Street to Non-Profit

Prior to joining the Greenwood Project, Heidi amassed a wealth of experience navigating the high-stakes world of finance. Her resume boasts positions at some of the industry's most prestigious institutions, including Morgan Stanley, Lehman Brothers, Antares Capital LP, and William Blair Asset Management. However, her commitment to service extends beyond the boardroom. She is the founder of 'Live It to Learn It, Inc.,' a community-focused organization aiming to increase financial literacy among underserved youth.

Education and Recognition

An accomplished academic, Heidi holds a JD from New York University School of Law and a BA with Honors from Trinity College. She has also completed multiple executive education programs focusing on DEIB and culture. Her dedication to these principles aligns perfectly with the Greenwood Project's core values, a fact that the CEO was quick to praise. Recognizing her expected contribution to the organization's mission, he expressed confidence that her leadership would be pivotal in breaking down barriers within the finance industry.

The Greenwood Project has already made significant strides in its mission, with over 70 percent of its scholars successfully entering the finance field. As it continues to seek industry partners to support its mission through internships and donations, the addition of Heidi Albert to its leadership team is a clear statement of intent. The Greenwood Project is not just talking about change - it's actively working to make it happen.