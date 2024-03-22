Greensill Saga: IAG, Tokio Marine Face $7 Billion Lawsuit Over Invalid Insurance Policies

In a complex legal battle, insurer IAG and Tokio Marine are being sued for an estimated $7 billion over claims related to insurance policies issued for the Greensill Group, involving key figures such as financier Lex Greensill and underwriter Greg Brereton. The case highlights potential risk management shortfalls and the consequences of exceeding underwriting authority, shedding light on the intricate web of relations that once buoyed the now-collapsed Greensill empire.

The Early Dealings and Ensuing Complications

Back in 2017, Lex Greensill sought insurance cover from an agency partly owned by Australian insurer IAG to back financing deals with Sanjeev Gupta's global steel operations. This request led to an email from Greensill to Greg Brereton, encouraging him to "step up" for the deal. This marked the beginning of a relationship that, at the time, appeared mutually beneficial. However, the collapse of Greensill Group in 2021 exposed severe flaws in this arrangement, with insurers refusing to honor claims, arguing that policies were issued beyond the permissible underwriting limits. This dispute has now escalated into a multi-billion dollar lawsuit, dragging in Japanese insurance giant Tokio Marine, which acquired the agency from IAG in 2019.

Legal Allegations and Defenses

The legal tangle involves allegations from investors Credit Suisse and US financier White Oak, claiming they suffered significant losses due to the insurers' failure to disclose that Brereton had acted beyond his authority. The crux of their argument is that had they known about the invalidity of the insurance policies, they would not have invested in notes issued by the Greensill Group. Both Tokio Marine and Bond&Credit, however, dispute these claims, asserting that the plaintiffs were sophisticated investors who could have conducted due diligence but chose not to. Documents filed in court, including the pivotal 2017 email, have so far not swayed the Federal Court to dismiss the claims against Tokio Marine and Bond&Credit.

IAG's Position and the Broader Implications

IAG finds itself entangled in this lawsuit despite having sold its stake in the insurance agency to Tokio Marine. The insurer insists on its financial insulation against legal losses, thanks to reinsurance agreements. Yet, the situation underscores the intricate and often opaque nature of financial and insurance dealings, highlighting the risks associated with underwriting and investment decisions. As the case unfolds, it could set precedents for how insurance policies are issued and disputed, potentially influencing future practices in the finance and insurance industries.

As the legal proceedings against IAG and Tokio Marine continue, the outcome could resonate far beyond the immediate parties involved, potentially affecting standards and practices in the global finance and insurance sectors. This saga serves as a cautionary tale about the complexities and risks inherent in the world of corporate finance and insurance, urging a reevaluation of risk management, due diligence, and transparency.