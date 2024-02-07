Green Plains Reports Decline in Ethanol Sales and Initiates Strategic Review in Q4 2023

Green Plains, a renowned ethanol production company, has reported a decline in ethanol sales for the fourth quarter of 2023. The company sold 215.7 million gallons, a decrease from 225.2 million gallons during the same period the previous year. Despite the drop in sales volume, Green Plains witnessed a significant surge in its consolidated ethanol crush margin, a critical measure reflecting the operating income of the ethanol production segment. The margin soared to $49.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, up from a mere $7.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The Impact of Sales Drop and Margin Increase

The consolidated ethanol crush margin includes several components such as renewable corn oil, ultra-high protein, and more. However, the company's consolidated revenues took a hit, decreasing by $201.7 million in the fourth quarter as compared to 2022. This decline is primarily attributed to lower average selling prices for ethanol and related products, coupled with the reduced sales volumes.

Factors Contributing to Revenue Decline

The dip in revenues was also due to decreased trading margins in the agribusiness and energy services segment, a vital part of Green Plains' operations. Despite the increase in the consolidated ethanol crush margin, the overall financial health of the company was affected.

Green Plains' Response to Market Conditions

In light of the financial situation and prevailing market conditions, Green Plains' board of directors has initiated a formal strategic review process. This exploration of various alternatives is targeted at enhancing shareholder value. The options on the table for consideration include acquisitions, divestitures, mergers or sales, partnerships, and financings. The company has not set a definitive timeline for the completion of this strategic review. It has declared that further public comments will be made only when the board has reached a decision or requires additional disclosure.