Green Delta Insurance Partners with Waadaa Insure to Expand Market Reach

In a strategic move to expand market reach and cater to a wider customer base, Green Delta Insurance recently partnered with Waadaa Insure, an insurance broker and concern of MGH Group. The agreement was signed on February 13, 2024, by Md. Moniruzzaman Khan, executive director & head of digital business of Green Delta Insurance, and SK Khalidujjaman, associate director & CMO of Waadaa Insure.

Advertisment

A Strategic Alliance for Enhanced Accessibility

Under this new collaboration, the retail insurance products of the non-life insurance company, Green Delta Insurance, will be made available to the customers of Waadaa Insure's platform. By leveraging Waadaa Insure's network and customer base, Green Delta aims to enhance accessibility to diverse insurance solutions.

Comprehensive Insurance Offerings

Advertisment

The array of insurance products on offer through this partnership includes micro health insurance, accidental insurance, travel insurance, and motor insurance. These products are designed to cater to various customer needs and provide comprehensive coverage.

The Signing Ceremony

Key officials from both organizations were present at the signing ceremony held on February 13, 2024. The event marked an important milestone in the insurance industry, as it signaled a strategic alliance aimed at enhancing customer experience and accessibility to insurance products.

In conclusion, the partnership between Green Delta Insurance and Waadaa Insure is set to revolutionize the insurance landscape by providing customers with a wider range of retail insurance products and enhanced accessibility. This collaboration is a testament to the power of strategic alliances in driving growth and innovation in the insurance industry.