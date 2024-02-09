Greater Bos Real Estate Market Kicks Off 2024 with Robust Performance

In a market that continues to defy expectations, Greater Bos's real estate sector kicked off the new year with a robust performance. According to the Real Estate Association of Greater Bos (RAGBOS), the Multiple Listing Service Home Price Index's composite benchmark price in January was $550,700, reflecting a 5.4% surge from the same period last year.

A Closer Look at the Numbers

This index, which offers a more reliable reflection of price trends than average or median prices, revealed diverse growth patterns across different property types. Single-family homes saw a 5.4% increase to $557,300. Townhouses and row units experienced an impressive 13.9% rise, settling at $519,500. Meanwhile, apartments bucked the trend with a 2.6% decrease to $328,200.

The first month of 2024 also marked a significant milestone in new listings. With 264 new entries, it exceeded the number of listings in January 2023 by 13, making it the highest for the month in over five years. This figure was 18% above the five-year average and 15% above the ten-year average for January.

Inventory and Active Listings

The number of active residential listings reached 866, a 13% increase compared to January 2023. This number represents the highest inventory in over five years and is 52% above the five-year average and 10.5% above the ten-year average for January.

Despite this increase, the market remains competitive. The inventory stood at 7.3 months, a notch higher than 6.7 months in January 2023 and the long-run average of six months.

A Shift in Market Dynamics

"We're witnessing an interesting shift in market dynamics," says RAGBOS spokesperson, Jane Doe. "While the increase in active listings is a welcome relief for buyers, the inventory is still below historical norms, keeping the market competitive."

Doe attributes the rise in prices to the continued demand for housing and the limited supply. "Even with the increase in new listings, we're still not seeing enough inventory to meet the demand," she explains. "This is driving up prices across all property types, particularly townhouses and row units."

Despite the challenges, Doe remains optimistic about the future of Greater Bos's real estate market. "The increase in new listings is a positive sign," she says. "It indicates that more homeowners are entering the market, which could help balance supply and demand."

As the year unfolds, all eyes will be on Greater Bos's real estate market. Will the trend of increasing home prices continue? Or will the rise in new listings provide some much-needed relief for buyers? Only time will tell.