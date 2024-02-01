Great Eastern Shipping Company: A Rough Sea in Q3 FY24 Results

Great Eastern Shipping Company, one of India's front-runner maritime venture, declared its financial results for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2024 on January 31. The reports reflected a year-over-year (YoY) decrease in its topline by 12.38% and a slump in profit by 14.19%. Despite these YoY dips, there was a ray of hope as the company observed a marginal revenue acceleration of 1.31% compared to the preceding quarter, although profit eroded by 9.5% in the same phase.

Financial Highlights and Market Performance

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses experienced a quarter-over-quarter contraction of 3.06%. However, these expenses ballooned by 13.66% compared to the same quarter in the erstwhile year. The operating income showed signs of vitality with a growth of 3.39% on a quarterly basis, but it plummeted by 25.46% YoY. The earnings per share (EPS) stood at ₹35.37 for Q3 FY24, marking a decrease of 19.32% YoY.

On the performance front, Great Eastern Shipping Company's stock delivered a 3.37% return in the last week, a robust 26.69% return over the past half-year, and a year-to-date (YTD) return of 1.41%. The market capitalization of the company stood at ₹14141.8 crore, with a 52-week high and low of ₹1043.9 and ₹527.02, respectively.

Analysts' Take on the Company's Performance

As of February 2, 2024, among the two analysts covering the company, one gave a 'Buy' rating, while the other rated it as a 'Strong Buy'. This consensus recommendation points towards a 'Strong Buy' stance on the company's stock.

Reasons for Decreased Profit

The company, which had been riding a wave of profits for three consecutive quarters, posted a loss of ₹35.99 crore in the quarter ending 30 Sep, 2023. A substantial 216.86% of its operating revenues was expended towards interest expenses, and 6.64% towards employee cost in the year ending 31 Mar, 2023. The company's consolidated total income for the quarter ended 30-09-2023 was reported to be down 75.74% from the last quarter and down 76.16% from the same quarter of the last year, with a net profit after tax of ₹-35.92 crore.

Great Eastern Shipping Company reported a decreased net profit of INR 5.38bn ($64.8m) in Q3 FY24, down from INR 6.27bn in the same period of 2022. This contraction is largely attributed to a substantial drop in daily rates for crude and product ships towards the end of 2023, leading to a dip in revenue to INR 12.45bn.