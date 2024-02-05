Gray Television's Sales Surge Amid Uneven Financial Performance

In a world where digital media is ascending, traditional broadcasters like Gray Television, Inc. (GTN) are striving to stay relevant. Gray Television has demonstrated a substantial growth in annual sales, recording an increase of 40.41% over the past five years. However, the company's financial health is not entirely positive, as evidenced by the average yearly earnings per share (EPS) of -126.82%.

A Snapshot of Gray Television's Financial Status

Currently, the company has a significant number of outstanding shares, amounting to $85.47 million with a float of $82.27 million. Gray Television employs approximately 8942 individuals and has managed to retain a healthy mix of insider and institutional ownership. Insider ownership stands at 13.81%, while institutional ownership accounts for 76.95%. Recent insider transactions include a director's purchase of 399 shares at a price of $8.97 and 19 shares at $8.89.

Recent Financial Performance and Projections

The company's last fiscal report, released on September 29, 2023, revealed a quarterly EPS of -$0.57, which was below the expected -$0.32. Analysts predict an EPS of 0.16 for the current fiscal year and a significant drop to -126.82% for the next year. However, a long-term projection suggests an EPS growth of 36.90% over the next five years.

Key Metrics and Stock Performance

Gray Television's financial health can be assessed through various metrics, such as a quick ratio of 1.13, a price to sales ratio of 0.26, and a price to free cash flow ratio of 2.39. The company's diluted EPS stands at 0.74, with projections of -0.16 in the next quarter and 4.13 in one year's time. Trading volumes and stock volatility have been variable, with a recent increase in the stochastic average. The company's stock is performing above its 200-day Moving Average but faces several resistance and support levels in the near term. With 95,455K outstanding shares, Gray Television has a market capitalization of 890.55 million, sales totaling 3,676 M, and a net income of 455,000 K, with its latest quarterly income reported at 803,000 K.