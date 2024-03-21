Grass Valley Secures $220M Refinancing with Morgan Stanley, Boosts Media Solutions Innovation

Grass Valley, a forefront innovator in live production solutions, alongside parent company Black Dragon Capital, has announced a monumental $220 million strategic refinancing deal orchestrated by Morgan Stanley Private Credit. This financial maneuver is set to fortify Grass Valley's balance sheet and refinance existing liabilities, propelling the company into a vanguard position to redefine future media workflow through its pioneering Grass Valley Media Universe (GVMU) suite.

Strategic Milestone Achieved

The refinancing marks a pivotal milestone, cementing the continuation of Grass Valley's remarkable journey through 2023. With a successful operational overhaul, the company streamlined its organizational framework, infused new leadership talents, refined its global operations, and honed its product lineup to match the evolving demands of the media landscape. These strategic moves have laid the groundwork for substantial investments in software and integrated hardware solutions, positioning Grass Valley's cloud-native media platform as an industry leader. The benefits are already tangible, with clients enjoying significant savings and enhanced workflow agility, producing globally acclaimed content.

Financial and Operational Triumphs

2023 was a banner year for Grass Valley, marked by robust revenue growth, especially in live production and networking infrastructure hardware sectors, and a notable leap in recurring revenue streams, with AMPP revenues almost doubling. The company also celebrated a surge in earnings by over 100%, expanded its global workforce by nearly 200 employees, and significantly increased its patent portfolio through continued innovation efforts. This financial and operational upswing is a testament to Grass Valley's commitment to leading the charge in live production workflow transformation, as emphasized by Chairman and CEO, Louis Hernandez Jr.

Future Outlook: Accelerating Innovation

Grass Valley's strategic refinancing with Morgan Stanley Private Credit not only solidifies its financial foundation but also accelerates its commitment to innovation, particularly within its AMPP ecosystem. This investment will enable Grass Valley to expand its GVMU suite, offering unparalleled flexibility across on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-native deployment models, thereby reinforcing its leadership in live, networking, content production, and playout workflows. Morgan Stanley Private Credit, represented by Managing Director Peter Ma and his team, expressed enthusiasm for partnering with Grass Valley, highlighting the company's leading market position, comprehensive product portfolio, and positive operating momentum as key factors for future success.

As Grass Valley embarks on this new chapter, the strategic refinancing not only heralds a stronger balance sheet and an optimized debt structure but also a clear path toward accelerated innovation and market leadership in the media industry. This move signals a promising future for Grass Valley, its clients, and the broader media landscape, poised at the brink of a transformative era in live production workflows.