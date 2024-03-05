Grant Thornton Bolsters South West and Wales Team Amid Strong Deal Activity in 2023

Grant Thornton UK LLP's South West and Wales Corporate Finance division has unveiled significant team expansions and promotions, reflecting a year of robust deal-making across Bristol and Cardiff. Jamie Roberts ascends to Partner, alongside promotions for Adam Hughes, James Smart, and Tom Bew. The influx of talent, including Eli Lubin and Jack Churchill, and an Assistant Manager set to join in April, signals the firm's commitment to growth despite broader market challenges.

Strategic Investments and Key Transactions

Despite a general slowdown in global mergers and acquisitions (M&A), highlighted by a pandemic-era low in UK deal activity, Grant Thornton's South West and Wales team has navigated through the headwinds to secure notable deals in 2023. Among these were LDC's investment in The Barrister Group, Hornbill Engineering's acquisition by OCU Group backed by Triton Partners, Partnership of Care's sale to Mysa Care supported by Downing, and a significant investment in Cream Care. These transactions underscore the team's adeptness in identifying and executing deals that bolster strategic growth and expansion.

Market Resilience and Outlook

Despite a challenging M&A landscape, with political and economic shifts elongating deal timelines, the team remains optimistic. Partner Jamie Roberts emphasizes the enduring demand for high-quality, scalable assets and anticipates sustained deal momentum into 2024. This resilience is echoed in the broader UK M&A sector, which, despite a decrease in deal count, saw an increase in deal value across various segments towards the end of 2023. Particularly, the UK's energy, utilities, and resources sectors have witnessed significant M&A activity, driven by the push towards net-zero goals and decarbonisation efforts.

Commitment to Growth and Client Success

The team's expansion and the strategic elevation of key personnel reflect Grant Thornton's dedication to the South West and Wales as pivotal regions within its national Corporate Finance practice. By leveraging sector-specific expertise and a vast international network, the firm is well-positioned to deliver enhanced value to its clients. Director Nick Jones highlights the significance of these regions in the firm's growth strategy and its ability to navigate the complexities of today's M&A environment to achieve client objectives.

As the M&A market grapples with evolving challenges, Grant Thornton's South West and Wales team's achievements in 2023 illustrate the potential for growth and success through strategic focus and resilience. The firm's proactive approach to team building and sector investment sets a strong foundation for continued excellence in deal execution, reinforcing its position as a leader in the corporate finance landscape.