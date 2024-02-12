Grameen Telecom Ordered to Deposit Tk50 Crore Before Appealing Tax Claim

In a landmark decision, Grameen Telecom Trust Chairman Dr. Muhammad Yunus has been directed by the High Court to deposit Tk50 crore to the National Board of Revenue (NBR) on behalf of the company, before filing an appeal against an income tax claim. The case, which has been ongoing for three years, involves a tax claim of about Tk 250 crore for the years 2011 to 2013.

A Tug of War between Grameen Telecom and the NBR

The saga began in November 2020 when the NBR demanded Tk250 crore in income tax from Grameen Telecom for the tax years 2011-12 and 2012-13. The company, in response, requested a waiver of the income tax. However, the NBR denied the request upon discovering that Grameen Telecom had approximately Tk400 crore in one account.

Grameen Telecom then filed a writ petition challenging the NBR's notice. The petition sought an order for depositing only 25 percent of the money. However, the High Court rejected the petition, ordering the company to deposit Tk 500 million before filing income tax appeals for the 2011-12 and 2012-13 tax years.

The High Court's Ruling

In its ruling, the High Court dismissed Grameen Telecom's writ petition and ordered them to deposit 25 percent of the income tax demanded by the NBR before filing an appeal. The court's decision means that Grameen Telecom will have to pay Tk50 crore to the NBR before they can proceed with their appeal.

The ruling has sent shockwaves throughout the telecommunications industry, with many observers expressing concerns about the implications for other companies. The decision highlights the importance of complying with tax laws and regulations, and serves as a reminder that even the most prominent companies are not immune from the long arm of the law.

Looking Ahead

As Grameen Telecom prepares to deposit the required amount, all eyes will be on the outcome of their appeal. The case is expected to set a precedent for future tax disputes between companies and the NBR. In the meantime, the telecommunications industry will be watching closely to see how the ruling will impact their own operations and tax obligations.

The Grameen Telecom case is a stark reminder of the complex tax landscape that companies operate in. It underscores the need for companies to ensure that they are fully compliant with tax laws and regulations, and to engage in open and transparent dialogue with the relevant authorities.

In conclusion, the High Court's ruling in the Grameen Telecom case has far-reaching implications for the telecommunications industry and beyond. The decision highlights the importance of tax compliance and serves as a reminder that companies must take their tax obligations seriously. As the case moves forward, it will be interesting to see how it unfolds and what lessons can be learned from it.