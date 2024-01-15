en English
Graham Holdings Company: A Mixed Bag for Shareholders

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:48 am EST
The performance of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) in recent years has been a mixed bag for its shareholders. While the past three years have seen a 22% surge in the share price, surpassing the market return of 13%, the company’s recent year’s performance, with an 8.4% return including dividends, has been less impressive.

Share Price vs Earnings

Despite a 4.7% annual decline in earnings per share (EPS) over the past three years, the share price has continued to grow. This suggests a divergence between the company’s share price performance and its earnings. However, with a 15% per year revenue growth, the business shows signs of expansion, potentially justifying the shareholders’ optimistic future outlook.

Total Shareholder Return

The total shareholder return (TSR) for Graham Holdings over the past three years stands at 26%, a figure that has been bolstered by dividends. This outperforms the share price return alone. Over a five-year period, the company’s average annual return is at a modest 1.7%, hinting at room for improvement.

Insider Activities and Risk Factors

It’s worth noting that company insiders have been purchasing shares, typically a positive signal for potential investors. However, caution is advised as there are indications of at least one risk factor that should not be overlooked. Investors should take a holistic approach in understanding Graham Holdings’ performance, factoring in elements beyond share price such as market risks and management actions.

Meanwhile, City Holding Company’s share price has seen a rise of 46% over the past five years, albeit falling below the market return, and 10% over the past twelve months. The company’s EPS has grown at a rate of 12% per year, outpacing the yearly share price gain of 8% over the same period. The TSR over the last five years was 70%, indicative of a stronger performance than the share price return. However, the TSR of 14% over the last twelve months falls short of the market return.

Business Finance Investments
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

