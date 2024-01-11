GrafTech International Plummets with Considerable Intraday Loss

In a significant blow, GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) witnessed an alarming intraday decline of -8.51%, concluding the day at a meager $1.72 per share. This drastic fall from its 52-week high of $6.74 only barely surpassed its 52-week low of $1.84, leaving the company's market capitalization at a worrying $441.71M.

Advertisment

Market Perspective

Despite the company's precarious position, analysts have granted GrafTech a consensus Hold rating, indicating a mean rating of 3.00 out of a possible 5. This cautious optimism is mirrored in the projected EPS of -$0.13 for the current quarter. However, the stock's recent performance casts a shadow over these expectations.

Over the past five trading sessions, GrafTech's stock has remained in the red, reaching a weekly high of merely $1.72 on Wednesday, January 10, 2024. Overall, the stock's annual performance reveals a worrying decline of -67.97%, with a short interest hinting at a potential cover for 3.52 days.

Advertisment

Projected Growth and Challenges

Despite the current downturn, Wall Street analysts have set a price target of $2.67 for the stock, proposing a possible increase of 35.58%. Yet, when compared to its industry counterparts over the last half a year, GrafTech has underperformed significantly with a decline of -63.79%.

Adding to the concerns, analysts are predicting a decrease in revenue for the upcoming quarters, with estimations set at $147.67 million and $190.4 million, respectively. Although the company exhibited an earnings growth of 123.73% over the past five years, projections indicate a decrease in 2024.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The company's next quarterly earnings report is anticipated between February 01 and February 05. Despite the company's forward dividend ratio of 0.02 and a yield of 1.31%, insider ownership stands at a meager 0.18%. In contrast, institutional holders account for a substantial 82.75% of the shares. Brookfield Corp /ON/ and FMR, LLC emerge as the most substantial shareholders, with Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owning the most significant mutual fund holdings of GrafTech shares.