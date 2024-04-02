Graft case: Chargesheet against Dr Yunus, 13 others accepted

A significant development unfolded in Dhaka's judiciary system involving Dr. Muhammad Yunus, a Nobel laureate and Chairman of Grameen Telecom, alongside 13 other individuals. Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Ash Shams Zaglul Hossain formally accepted the charge sheet for a case accusing them of embezzling approximately Tk25 crore from the company and engaging in money laundering activities abroad. This decision propels the case into the spotlight, marking a critical juncture for all parties involved.

Chronology and Charges

The case traces back to a controversial board meeting on 9 May 2022, chaired by Dr. Yunus, where it was allegedly decided to open a bank account at the Gulshan branch of Dhaka Bank a day before the actual decision was made. This account reportedly received more than Tk26 crore through what has been described as "fake settlement agreements" and board decisions. Accusations state that before any profit distribution to the company's workers, a staggering Tk25 crore was siphoned off from these funds. The court has now scheduled 2 May for further hearings, amplifying the urgency and gravity of the allegations.

Legal Proceedings and Implications

In addition to accepting the charge sheet, the court issued an arrest warrant for Grameen Telecom Director Md Shahjahan, highlighting the legal system's resolve in addressing this case. The involvement of high-profile figures, including Dr. Yunus, not only intensifies the case's scrutiny but also raises questions about governance and ethical practices within major corporations in Bangladesh. This case serves as a litmus test for the judiciary's handling of cases involving influential personalities and the broader implications for corporate accountability in the country.

Public and Global Watch

The case against Dr. Yunus and his co-accused has captured the attention of both local and international observers. Given Dr. Yunus's global stature as a Nobel laureate and his acclaimed work with Grameen Bank, the proceedings have far-reaching implications for his legacy and the perception of corporate governance in Bangladesh. As the court proceedings advance, the world watches closely, waiting to see how justice will be served in a case that intertwines financial misconduct with high-profile figures.