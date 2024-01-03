en English
Education

GradRight: Redefining Education Loans for India’s Tier-2 and Tier-3 Students

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:01 pm EST
In an era where quality education is increasingly becoming a global pursuit, GradRight, an Indian-based education loan provider firm, is making significant strides. The company’s primary aim is to assist students, particularly those from tier-2 and tier-3 cities in India, to gain access to better education opportunities. With approximately 200,000 students engaged and around 90,000 actively using its platforms, GradRight is carving out a niche in the education finance sector.

SelectRight and FundRight: Tools for Informed Decisions

GradRight offers two main platforms: SelectRight and FundRight. These platforms provide students with crucial insights into program selection, interaction with faculty and alumni, and assistance in evaluating and selecting education loan options. The idea is to empower students to make informed decisions about their college choices and financial options, thereby alleviating the stress often associated with such critical life choices.

Aman Singh: Driving GradRight’s Vision

Co-founder Aman Singh has been instrumental in GradRight’s growth. He emphasizes that the firm enables students to access a variety of financing options, helping them secure unsecured loans that average between Rs 20-70 lakh. Singh believes that GradRight’s mission is to democratize access to quality education, by making it financially viable for more students.

GradRight’s Financial Performance

Even as a bootstrapped company, GradRight has shown remarkable financial growth. It reported a 16.5-fold increase in revenue, up to Rs 2.44 crore in FY22. However, this growth came with increased losses as well, with net losses widening by 2.6 times to Rs 2.61 crore in the same period. This scenario is not uncommon for startups in growth phases, as they prioritize expansion over immediate profitability.

Global Partnerships and Future Prospects

GradRight’s strategy extends beyond India, with partnerships formed with global lenders like Prodigy and MPOWER, as well as Indian banks such as SBI, ICICI, and IDFC, and NBFCs like Avanse and HDFC-Credila. The use of machine learning to provide personalized recommendations for colleges and financing options further enhances the company’s appeal. With the intention to gradually roll out services to various countries, GradRight has already established partnerships in the US, Canada, and Europe. The firm has processed more than $2 billion in loan requests over the past two years, indicating its preparedness to serve a global student base.

Education Finance India
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

