Africa

Governor Fernandes Barasa Pledges to Clear Contractors’ Pending Bills

By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:59 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 8:29 am EST
Governor Fernandes Barasa Pledges to Clear Contractors’ Pending Bills

Amidst a backdrop of mounting financial pressure, Governor Fernandes Barasa of Kakamega has taken a definitive stand on the lingering issue of outstanding contractor payments. The Governor has initiated a rigorous audit and verification process to validate the pending bills, aiming to restore trust and ensure financial stability for the region’s contractors.

Addressing the Backlog

As of September 30, the outstanding bills across the counties totalled nearly Sh165 billion, a staggering sum that has been a cause for concern. However, Governor Barasa has expressed commitment to resolve this issue. He has directed that all inherited pending bills be audited and verified, a clear move towards accountability and transparency in public spending.

Promise of Payment

Barasa has given a strong assurance to contractors, stating that they will receive their due payments in the coming months, once the audits are completed. In Kakamega, the Governor inherited bills amounting to Sh1.4 billion. Thus far, Sh800 million has been paid as the verification process continues. This commitment to payment not only signals the administration’s resolve to address the financial concerns of contractors but also stands as a testament to its dedication to public service.

The Broader Impact

Delayed equitable share disbursement has had a profound impact on the running of counties, a fact that Barasa acknowledges. Additionally, the Governor plans to meet with Sarrai Group, the current investor of Mumias Sugar, to audit deliverables at the milling company. These actions are indicative of a broader intent to ensure financial accountability and transparency in all facets of regional governance.

Africa Finance
Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

