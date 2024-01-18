Government Debt Management to Auction Treasury Bills

In a forthcoming financial move, the Government Debt Management is slated to auction Treasury bills within the time bracket of 10:30 am and 11:00 am on the designated Auction Date. These Treasury bills, identifiable through distinct ISIN numbers, are projected to reach maturity on the dates specified in the enclosed table.

Settlement and Payment Schedule

Winning bidders are necessitated to facilitate their payments to the Central Bank by 14:00 on the Settlement Date. Upon successful receipt of the payments, the Treasury bills will be issued in an electronic format on the very same day.

Regulatory Framework

The auction is to be directed in adherence with the General Terms of Icelandic Treasury bills and the General Terms of Auction for Treasury bills. These terms can be readily accessed on the official website of the Government Debt Management.

Further Information

For additional details or queries, individuals are encouraged to reach out to Oddgeir Gunnarsson at the Government Debt Management office via the contact number provided.